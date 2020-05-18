|
|
Robert Moser
MORTON - Robert "Bob" Wayne Moser, 86, of Morton passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, surrounded by his wife and family, at Villas of Holly Brook in Morton.
Robert was born in Morton to Ben and Anna (Hartman) Moser on January 29, 1934. He married Barbara Ellen Rowell on May 4, 1961. She survives, along with his sister, Doris (Moser) Kuntz.
Bob also leaves behind his sons, Bryan (Mary) Moser, Curt (Lisa) Moser, Matthew (Aimee) Moser and Mark (Colleen) Moser; and eight grandchildren, Matthew, Rebecca, Anna, Aden, Brady, Noah, Leah and Neil.
He was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Julie Lynn Moser; his parents, Ben and Anna Moser; stepmother, Marie (Rumbold) Moser; and sisters, Elizabeth Moser and Virginia (Moser) Hoerr.
Bob was a life-long resident of Morton and a member of the Morton Apostolic Christian Church. He served in the Army for two years and was stationed in Japan. He started working at a young age delivering newspapers, setting up pins at the bowling alley, mowing and working at the canning factory. He worked for 48 ½ years at the Morton News/Tazewell Publishing.
Bob and Barb ran a side carpet cleaning business from 1975 to 1995. After retiring from Tazewell Publishing, Bob started working as a crossing guard for the Morton School District for 13 years. He enjoyed seeing all the kids every day. Bob also spent time over the years volunteering with Faith, Hope and Love and at OSF St. Francis Medical Center outpatient area in Peoria.
Bob's faith was evident in his every day life. Always a calm, kind and supportive presence to everyone around him and always concerned about others, not himself. He most enjoyed being with his family, spending time with his grandkids, playing games, especially scrabble, and writing poetry.
A private family funeral service will be held. Burial will be in Morton Apostolic Christian Cemetery.
Bob's funeral will be live streamed via www.mortonacchurch.org at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Harvest Call, Midwest Food Bank or Morton Apostolic Christian Church.
To view Bob's video tribute or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 18 to May 20, 2020