Robert "Bob" Motteler
PEORIA - Robert "Bob" Motteler, 66, of Peoria passed away peacefully at home, Friday, February 14, 2020 after a long illness.
He was born in Peoria, IL on January 20, 1954 to William and Ruby Friederich Motteler.
He married Kelly Donovan on July 2, 1976 in Peoria. Surviving are his wife of 43 years, one daughter Michelle Mottler; one son Bobby (Brooke) Motteler all of Peoria and three grandchildren, Braylon and MaKenzi Randle and Chelsea Motteler all of Peoria. Also, surviving one brother William (Chris) Mottler and one sister, Penny Motteler both of Peoria.
Bob worked as a mechanic at CityLink in Peoria for 33 years, retiring in 2009. He enjoyed being outside, gardening and sitting in his garage listening to music, especially the Beatles and the Chicago Cubs games. The family send a special thanks to Unity Point Hospice, along with Bob's family and friends who were always there with him during his illness.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is assisting the family with cremation arrangements. To share a memory or send a condolence for his family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
