Robert N. Franzen


1938 - 2020
Robert N. Franzen Obituary
Robert N. Franzen
WYOMING – Robert Nicholas Franzen, 81, of Wyoming, passed away at 10:05 p.m. Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Toulon Health Care and Rehabilitation Center. Robert was born on May 22, 1938 in Oak Park, the son of William and Marie (Zupke) Franzen. He married Gladys Edwards on August 6, 1966; she survives.
There will be no public services at this time. Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Wyoming is in charge of arrangements. For full obituary and to leave condolences please visit www.haskellfuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
