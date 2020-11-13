1/1
Robert "Keith" Orren
1950 - 2020
WASHINGTON – Robert "Keith" Orren, 70, of Washington, passed away peacefully at his home with his wife by his side at 8:02 am Tuesday, November 10, 2020.
He was born in Johnson City, TN on October 3, 1950 to Robert E. and Beulah Street Orren. He married Marcy Chamberlain, she survives. He later married Jackie Cox Bown in Washington on December 22, 1979. She survives.
Also surviving are his mother, Beulah of Washington; two daughters, Dawn M. Orren of Washington, Melanie Bown of Sacramento, CA; aunt, (who was more like a sister) Brenda Carl of Washington and his cousins who were also like siblings and their families.
Keith was an only child but was always surrounded by loving family. He was devoted to his wife and daughters, was caring, loving, and had a wonderful sense of humor. He will be dearly missed.
His family would like to thank the OSF staff from the onset of his illness until his passing for their special care and love.
He worked at Caterpillar Inc., retiring after 30 years of service. He enjoyed restoring vintage corvettes, golfing, spending winters in Arizona and traveling.
Per his wishes cremation has been accorded. A Celebration of Life service will take place at a later date when restrictions allow. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation or Northern Tazewell Rescue Squad.
Keith's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 745-5999
