Robert Palmieri

PEKIN - Robert A. Palmieri, 89, passed away at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Hallmark House Nursing Home in Pekin, IL.

Born April 8, 1930, in Naples, Italy, a son of Giuseppe and Ercilia Palmieri, he married Clara Palanza on October 31, 1959.

Robert is survived by his two sons, Mario of Pekin, IL, and Gerard of Leawood, KS; his daughter, Rosanna of Peoria, IL; his sister-in-law, Philomena Palanza of Peoria, IL; 6 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.

His parents and wife preceded him in death.

In his spare time, Robert loved cooking, gardening and spending time with family and was a devout catholic, being a parishioner of St. Marks Parish for 52 years.

Robert worked in the display department at Szold's department store for 20 years and as a custodian at Illinois Central College for 19 years. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, who will be truly missed.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019, between the hours of 5 to 7 p.m. at Wright & Salmon Funeral Home, with a recitation of the rosary at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mark Catholic Church, with an additional visitation 30 minutes prior to mass. Msgr. Brian Brownsey will officiate and burial will follow in Resurrection Mausoleum.

Memorials in Robert's name may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Mark Catholic Church.

Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or send private condolences by logging on to www.wrightandsalmon.com. Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 13 to May 15, 2019