Peoria Journal Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, May 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
View Map
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Mark Catholic Church,
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mark Catholic Church,
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Palmieri
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Palmieri

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Palmieri Obituary
Robert Palmieri
PEKIN - Robert A. Palmieri, 89, passed away at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Hallmark House Nursing Home in Pekin, IL.
Born April 8, 1930, in Naples, Italy, a son of Giuseppe and Ercilia Palmieri, he married Clara Palanza on October 31, 1959.
Robert is survived by his two sons, Mario of Pekin, IL, and Gerard of Leawood, KS; his daughter, Rosanna of Peoria, IL; his sister-in-law, Philomena Palanza of Peoria, IL; 6 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.
His parents and wife preceded him in death.
In his spare time, Robert loved cooking, gardening and spending time with family and was a devout catholic, being a parishioner of St. Marks Parish for 52 years.
Robert worked in the display department at Szold's department store for 20 years and as a custodian at Illinois Central College for 19 years. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, who will be truly missed.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019, between the hours of 5 to 7 p.m. at Wright & Salmon Funeral Home, with a recitation of the rosary at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mark Catholic Church, with an additional visitation 30 minutes prior to mass. Msgr. Brian Brownsey will officiate and burial will follow in Resurrection Mausoleum.
Memorials in Robert's name may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Mark Catholic Church.
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or send private condolences by logging on to www.wrightandsalmon.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 13 to May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
Download Now