Robert Poehlman
WASHINGTON - Robert Poehlman, 83, of Washington passed away at 6 p.m. Friday, May 8, 2020, at Apostolic Christian Home in Eureka.
He was born on November 25, 1936, in Washington, IL, the son of Nathan J. and Anna C. Schmitt Poehlman. He married Charlotte Erwin on November 3, 1973, in Washington. She passed away on July 18, 2015.
Surviving are three children, Nathan (Stacy) Poehlman of Hudson, IL, Tami (Bradley) Smull of St. Louis, MO, and Matthew (Veronica) Poehlman of Ontario, CA. Also surviving are six grandchildren and two brothers, Randal (Reva) Poehlman and Ronald (Linda) Poehlman, all of Washington.
He was an honorably discharged Veteran of the Air National Guard. He worked as an electrician at B&L Electric in Washington for many years and later worked at Christian Buehler Home as a maintenance supervisor in Peoria, retiring in 2004. He was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Washington. He enjoyed farming and gardening and owned his own farm with his wife, Char, for over 30 years. Bob was known to many to have the ability of fixing anything.
A private graveside service for his immediate family is scheduled at Hillcrest Memory Gardens in rural Morton. A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be given to Apostolic Christian Home-Eureka. Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is assisting with arrangements. To share a memory or send a condolence for his family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 11 to May 13, 2020