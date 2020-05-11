Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason-White Funeral Home
20 Valley Forge Rd
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 444-2634
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Hillcrest Memory Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Poehlman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Poehlman


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Poehlman Obituary
Robert Poehlman
WASHINGTON - Robert Poehlman, 83, of Washington passed away at 6 p.m. Friday, May 8, 2020, at Apostolic Christian Home in Eureka.
He was born on November 25, 1936, in Washington, IL, the son of Nathan J. and Anna C. Schmitt Poehlman. He married Charlotte Erwin on November 3, 1973, in Washington. She passed away on July 18, 2015.
Surviving are three children, Nathan (Stacy) Poehlman of Hudson, IL, Tami (Bradley) Smull of St. Louis, MO, and Matthew (Veronica) Poehlman of Ontario, CA. Also surviving are six grandchildren and two brothers, Randal (Reva) Poehlman and Ronald (Linda) Poehlman, all of Washington.
He was an honorably discharged Veteran of the Air National Guard. He worked as an electrician at B&L Electric in Washington for many years and later worked at Christian Buehler Home as a maintenance supervisor in Peoria, retiring in 2004. He was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Washington. He enjoyed farming and gardening and owned his own farm with his wife, Char, for over 30 years. Bob was known to many to have the ability of fixing anything.
A private graveside service for his immediate family is scheduled at Hillcrest Memory Gardens in rural Morton. A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be given to Apostolic Christian Home-Eureka. Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is assisting with arrangements. To share a memory or send a condolence for his family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 11 to May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -