Robert "Bob" Poppen Jr.
PEORIA - Robert George Poppen, Jr., age 85, of Peoria, passed away at 12:50 PM on Friday July 3, 2020 at Proctor Place in Peoria following an extended illness.
Bob leaves his sister Mary Lou (Poppen) and Darnell Reichert; nieces and nephews Ann (Reichert) and Edward A. Miller, Robert (Nancy) Reichert, Mary (Reichert) and Timothy Van Den Avond, James (Michele) Reichert, John (Shelley) Reichert; great nieces and nephews: John (Sara) Miller, Mary (Cory) Nettleton and Thomas Miller; Ashley, Robert and Andrew Reichert; Sam and Michael Van Den Avond and Anderson Reichert.
Born and raised in Peoria, the son of Robert and Lucille (Mohn) Poppen, he was a lifelong resident of Peoria. After graduating from Spalding Institute in 1952, he attended Marquette University, graduating in 1956 with a B.S. in Business Administration. Bob served in the Army National Guard. He worked for Fleming-Potter Co., retiring as President of Cameocolor, Inc. He not only took pride in working for Fleming and Potter, but truly relished the friends he made during his tenure as an employee.
Bob had a passion for sports, particularly golf and tennis. He was an active member of River City Athletic and Tennis Club. He was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan.
Cremation rites have been accorded and graveside services took place at St. Mary Cemetery in West Peoria with Msgr. Brian Brownsey officiating.
Memorials in Bob's memory may be made to Sophia's Kitchen, 103 S. Richard Pryor Place, Peoria, IL 61605.
The family would like to thank the caregivers and physicians from Proctor Place and Harbor Light Hospice for their compassionate care for Bob.
.