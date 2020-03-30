|
Robert R. Sheets
LEWISTOWN - Robert R. Sheets, 64, of Lewistown passed away at 4:43 p.m on Friday, March 27, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on May 2, 1955, in St. Augustine, a son of Roy Duane "Dewey" and Linda (Dennis) Sheets.
Surviving are his mother, Linda Sheets of Lewistown; four children, Michelle (Jason) Miller of Bath, Robbie (Lauren) Sheets of Pekin, Amanda (Ed) Wilcox of Lewistown and Schreen (Josh) Ogden of Lewistown; nine grandchildren and expecting one great-grandchild; four brothers, Rick Sheets of Little America and Tony (Marla) Sheets, Harold (Cris) Sheets and Terry Sheets, all of Lewistown; and three sisters, Susan (Dave) Fouts of Ipava, Carol Pasley of St. David and Kay (Chad) Wilson of Lewistown.
Robert worked and retired from P&W Builders in Peoria after many years of service. He was a member of the Farmington Moose Lodge, was an avid Chicago Bears fan, enjoyed fantasy football, was a fisherman, loved to mushroom hunt, liked going to auctions and old cars, enjoyed playing games with his family, especially croquet, and was an avid poker and card player, but most of all, enjoyed getting together with his family.
Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded through Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton. A celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Memorials can be made to the UnityPoint Hospice.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020