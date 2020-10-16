Robert R. Williams
CHILLICOTHE - Robert R. Williams, age 89, of Chillicothe passed away on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at Heritage Health.
Robert was born on March 10, 1931 in Peoria, IL to Alfred M. and Nora M. (Smith) Williams. He married his wife of 65 years, Zoe M. Adams, on August 25, 1951 in Chillicothe. She preceded him in death in February of 2018. Also preceding him in death are his daughter, Bobette Davidson; four brothers and one sister; two nephews; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Surviving are his children, Cynthia Poirier of Las Vegas, NV, Steven Williams of Peoria, IL, David Williams of Bloomington, IL, Alan Williams of Indianapolis, IN, and Kevin (Diana) Williams of Elmwood, IL; 10 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren.
Robert served in the U.S. Army in the Korean War. He then worked for Caterpillar for over 42 years before he retired in 1992.
Cremation rites will be accorded and a private family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Online condolences may be made through www.hurdfamilyfunerals.com