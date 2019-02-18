|
Robert Rassi
MORTON - Robert M. Rassi, 88, of Morton passed away peacefully Monday, February 18, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Robert was born on December 6, 1930, at the family home in Morton, the youngest of 18 children, to Carl and Mary (Musselman) Rassi. He married Janet Mabee on October 2, 1955, in Morton. In 2005, they celebrated 50 years of marriage. She preceded him in death on May 6, 2006.
He was also preceded in death by his parents and 15 siblings.
Surviving are one daughter, Christine (Larry) Nailon of Peoria; three sons, Mark (Rona) Rassi of Ft. Myers, Fla., Brad Rassi of Albany, Ore., and Eric Alan of Peoria Heights; eight grandchildren, Shane, Ryan, Christopher, Alyssa, Andrea, Steven, Grant and Lexi; four great-grandchildren, Ivyn, Ian, Savannah and Bryson; one brother, Solomon Rassi; one sister, Leah Warren; and many nieces and nephews.
He attended grade school at Prairie Creek in rural Morton and graduated from Morton High School in 1949. Out of high school, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and served overseas during the Korean War in the Philippines.
He worked for Keystone Steel and Wire before joining Roecker Brother Construction. Robert later worked for Otto Baum Company in Morton.
He enjoyed golfing, collecting coins, taking cruises and dancing with Janet. Robert was blessed with a very large and loving family whom he loved dearly.
He was a member of Morton VFW Post 5921.
He attended Apostolic Christian Church in Morton.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Morton Apostolic Christian Church, with church ministers officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, February 22, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. Further visitation will be held Saturday, February 23, from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery in Morton, where military rites will be conducted.
Memorials may be made to Oakwood Estate or Morton VFW Post 5921.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2019