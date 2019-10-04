Home

Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-5700
Robert Ray "Bob" Schultz

Robert Ray "Bob" Schultz Obituary
Robert Ray "Bob" Schultz
TRIVOLI - Robert Ray "Bob" Schultz, age 67, of Trivoli, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at 9:07 a.m. at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria surrounded by his family.
He was born Jan 27, 1952 in Elkhorn, WI to Emil and Patricia (Ohlsen) Schultz. He married Marilyn Barnett on Aug. 31, 1984 in Peoria. She survives along with one daughter, Amber (Joel) Wuthrich of Peoria, one son, Nathaniel (Amanda) Schultz of Mapleton, two grandchildren: Bjorn and Raistlyn Schultz of Mapleton, two brothers: Rick (Laurie) Schultz of Germantown Hills, Bill Schultz of Detroit, MI, and one sister, Pam DePriest of Farmington.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Bob worked in Logistics at Caterpillar, Inc. for over 30 years retiring in 2009.
Funeral services will be Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.
Memorials may be made to the .
You may view Bob's obituary online www.davison-fulton.com

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019
