Robert "Bob" Reinken
MORTON - Robert "Bob" Reinken of Morton went peacefully to his eternal home, with his loving family at his side, on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Apostolic Christian Restmor.
He was born on September 27, 1929, to Elmer and Elsie (Oekel) Reinken. He married Ruth Zobrist of Morton on December 9, 1951. They shared 68 years of marriage.
Bob is survived by his wife, Ruth; two daughters, Cindy (Jim) Keagy of St. Peters, Mo., and Susie (John) Grieder of Carlock, Ill.; and one son, Mark (Lori) Reinken of Morton. He was blessed with nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Eleanor Jacob of Morton.
Bob was a charter member of Bethel Lutheran Church of Morton, serving Our Lord in many ways through the years. He was a loyal employee of CILCO for 36 years and served as Chairman of the CILCO Credit Union. He later worked for the Morton Auto Auction and was blessed with many new friendships there. He enjoyed bowling and golf and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. He and Ruth traveled to many special places, but especially the winters spent in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
He loved his family and relished the special times they had together. His favorite time of year was when all of the family came home for the Pumpkin Festival, enjoying the parade and supplying pumpkin donuts from their prime viewing spot. After the parade, his family would celebrate his birthday with a wiener roast.
A special thank you to Apostolic Christian Restmor for the love and care given to Bob and his family.
A service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Morton. Pastor Jeff Anderson will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the visitation and funeral service and masks are required. Burial will be at Roberts Cemetery in Morton.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Bethel Lutheran Church or School.
To view the online video tribute or leave a condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com
.