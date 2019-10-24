Home

BUSHNELL — Robert Paul Roley, 84, of Spring Hill, FL, formerly of Bushnell, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Crown Pointe Assisted Living in Spring Hill, FL.
He was born in Bushnell, IL, on August 20, 1935, to Louise Silberer and Joe Roley.
He is survived by his wife, Johanna; daughter, Kristy (Tom) Wooden of Dunlap, IL; son, Kurt (Mary) Roley of North Aurora, IL; grandchildren, Chip (Cheryl) Wooden, Cory (Heather) Wooden, Ryne (Jessica) Wooden, Nikki (Matt) Liska, Katie (Greg) Weber, Pete (Anna) Roley and Stephanie (Gregory) Thede; and 15 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one son.
Burial will be at a later date in the Bushnell Cemetery.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019
