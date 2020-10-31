Robert "Bob" Rowell
DUNLAP -- Robert "Bob" V. Rowell, 88 of Dunlap, passed away at his home on Friday, October 30, 2020.
He was born March 11, 1932, in Tazewell County to Edward and Effie Blanche (Hull) Rowell. He married Mary Jane Brecher on June 15, 1952. He later married Shirley Jones April 14, 1990.
Surviving are his wife, Shirley, of Dunlap; three children, Linda (Cliff) Elliott of Pekin, Robert Lee (Lucy) Rowell of Mundelein, IL, James S. ( Deanna) Rowell of Pekin; three step-children, Laura Jones of Houston, TX, Curtis (Kate Hintz) Jones of North Salem, NY, and Craig (Molly) Jones of Houston, TX. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren, Valerie (Aaron) Reed, David Rowell, Mark Rowell, Sheri (Phil) Kunz, Jeremy (Ashley) Elliott, Josh (Emily) Elliott, Michelle (Ryan) Block, Lee (Lily) Rowell, Trisha (Ryan) Plunkett, Emily (Paul) Schwarz, Katie Jones, Olivia Jones and Morgan Jones; 20 great-grandchildren, two brothers, Howard Rowell and Wayne (Lurelle) Rowell, both of Morton, and a sister-in-law, Veda Rowell, also of Morton.
He was preceded in death by his parents and six siblings, Ina Rocke, Earl Rowell, Clarence Rowell, Marge Cordell, Bill Rowell and Doris Birkey.
Bob farmed for many years and worked as a Maintenance Manager at the chemical plant in Mapleton before retiring. He was a member of Kiwanis, the Gideon Society and attend Grace Presbyterian Church in Peoria and Prospect United Methodist Church in Dunlap. Bob loved farming, working in his yard and gardening. He enjoyed gospel music, fishing, swimming and spending time at the lake. He will be remembered as the family's handyman, who was able to fix anything and seemed to find things to fix around his children's and grandchildren's homes. Bob was devoted to the Lord, to his family and supported many ministries throughout the years.
A private family service will be held at Oak Grove Bible Church in East Peoria. Rev. Cliff Elliott will officiate. Burial will follow the service at Green Valley Cemetery. Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Peoria Rescue Ministries or Grace Presbyterian Church. Online condolences can be submitted to www.woolsey-wilton.com
