Robert Russell
EUREKA - Robert "Bob" William Russell, 93, of Eureka, Illinois, formerly of Metamora, Peoria and Elmwood, went home to the Lord at 7:25 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Eureka, Illinois.
Christian funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at Liberty Bible Church in Eureka. Pastor Tom Zobrist and Pastor Dan Waller will officiate. Visitation will be Friday, June 7, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Liberty Bible Church and one half hour prior to the funeral services on Saturday. Private interment will take place at Elmwood City Cemetery.
Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Bob was born on July 12, 1925, in Cerro Gordo County, Iowa, a son of Irving and Mildred Pool Russell.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, June E Russell; his parents; a brother, Stuart Russell; a son, William Russell; a daughter, Barbara Russell Craven; a step-son, Patrick Butler; and a step-daughter, Aynne Butler McLearen.
Survivng are a brother, John Russell; a son, James Russell; a daughter, Susan Russell Wetherell; a step-son Thomas Butler; and a step-son, John Butler; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two special friends of the family, Chuck Kennedy and Joyce Hoelzer, who were "unofficially adopted" by Bob and June.
Bob joined the U.S. Coast Guard at age 17, serving during World War II in the South Pacific. After discharge, Bob finished his secondary education at Elgin High School, after which he attended Northern Illinois College of Optometry, graduating in February of 1950. Dr. Russell, known as "Doc" during these years, was in optometric practice for 37 years in Freeport, Quincy and Peoria, retiring in 1987. He then became a full-time farmer for 18 years, near Elmwood. In Bob's words "Those were enjoyable years. Out of the cave at last, and in the sun!" Bob was an excellent sailor, hunter and marksman, fisherman, mechanic and handyman in many crafts. He was a member of Liberty Bible Church and several fraternal organizations and historical societies, as well as a member of the Elmwood American Legion Post #638
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Scottish Rite Valley of Peoria, 32° Learning Center, 400 NE Perry Ave., Peoria IL 61603; Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network, Attn: Ashley Ocasio, 425 Spring Lake Drive, Itasca, IL 60143-2076; or a .
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 4 to June 6, 2019