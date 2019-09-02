|
Robert Rutledge
ADAIR - Robert L. Rutledge, 92, of Adair passed away and went to his heavenly home at 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at his residence.
He was born on June 24, 1927, in Adair to Ray and Frances Caspall Rutledge. He married the love of his life, Patricia H. Hammond, on December 26, 1948. She passed away on December 16, 2017.
He was also preceded in death by one daughter, Jane Pittman; one son, Kenny Rutledge; one son-in-law, John Pittman; great-granddaughter, Lona Rutledge; and one brother, Marvin Rutledge.
Robert is survived by one daughter, Nancy (Roy Evans) Rutledge of Macomb; one son, Craig (Margo) Rutledge of Adair; daughter-in-law, Kathryn Rutledge of Adair; grandchildren, Erica (Jason) Pellerin, Jeremy (Lauren) Rutledge, Megan (Barend) Pittman-Wurth, Lacie (Kyle) Walters, Zachary (Jessica) Pittman, Krista (Tim) Herrin, Kolette (Chad) Kirkenmeier and Skyler Pittman; great-grandchildren, Reagan and Wyatt Pellerin, Grady, Lucie, Kipten and Bronx Walters, Avery and Clayton Herrin, Caden and Charolette Kirkenmeier, Kenna, Sterling and Robert Lyndon Rutledge, Emese Wurth and Penelope Jane Pittman; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Robert lived in the Adair area all of his life, where he was a lifelong farmer. He was on the New Salem Fire Department for 70-plus years. He served on the Farm Service Agency for 10 years. He also served as New Salem Township Supervisor and on the Macomb School Board for many years.
Robert enjoyed getting out and riding his gator. He loved going to the Adair Café and playing cards at the Adair pool hall.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday September 8, 2019, at the New Salem Fire House in Adair. Private burial of ashes will be held at Pennington Point Cemetery, west of Adair, at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the New Salem Fire Department or the Adair Bandstand.
Clugston-Tibbitts Funeral Home in Macomb is in charge of arrangements.
You may leave condolences and sign the guest book online at clugston-tibbitts.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 2 to Sept. 4, 2019