Robert S. Cox
WASHINGTON - Robert S. Cox, 77, of Washington, passed away at 4:00pm Friday, June 19, 2020 at his home.
Bob was born March 28, 1943 in West Chester, PA to the late Beulah Osborne Cox and Eugene Cox. He married Velma Kauffman on September 29, 1962 in Texas.
Surviving are his wife, Velma of Washington; a brother, William (Francine) Cox of Pennsylvania; and several nieces and nephews.
Following high school, Bob entered the US Air Force and served from 1960-1964. He went on to work as pipefitter for Caterpillar, retiring in 2000. In his retirement he enjoyed traveling with wife. Together, they visited Europe, 48 states, and enjoyed spending winters in Florida.
A graveside service was held at 11:00am Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Cochranville Methodist Cemetery in Cochranville, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.
Bob's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.