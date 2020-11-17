1/1
Robert S. "Bob" Singer
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert S. "Bob" Singer
PEORIA - Robert S. "Bob" Singer, age 81, of Peoria passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Proctor in Peoria, IL.
Bob was born on September 21, 1939, in Peoria, IL, a son of Philip and Marian Singer. He married Sandy Hoerr on March 3, 1963, in Peoria. She survives.
Also surviving are their two children, Kari (Joey) Holland of Peoria and Cory (Kara) Singer of Frankfort, IL; and four grandchildren, Tyler and Luke Holland and Cal and Sam Singer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and one sister.
Bob served in the U.S. Army 101st Airborne Division from 1961-1964, and he took great pride in serving his country and the brotherhood he grew with so many. For decades, he worked as a painter in Peoria for regional contractors and retired from the State of Illinois, where he served as a facility painter.
He will always be remembered as a man who was wholly and unselfishly committed to his family.
A visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Wright & Salmon Mortuary, with a funeral service beginning at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow at Peoria Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.wrightandsalmon.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
11:30 - 01:30 PM
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved