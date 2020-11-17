Robert S. "Bob" Singer
PEORIA - Robert S. "Bob" Singer, age 81, of Peoria passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Proctor in Peoria, IL.
Bob was born on September 21, 1939, in Peoria, IL, a son of Philip and Marian Singer. He married Sandy Hoerr on March 3, 1963, in Peoria. She survives.
Also surviving are their two children, Kari (Joey) Holland of Peoria and Cory (Kara) Singer of Frankfort, IL; and four grandchildren, Tyler and Luke Holland and Cal and Sam Singer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and one sister.
Bob served in the U.S. Army 101st Airborne Division from 1961-1964, and he took great pride in serving his country and the brotherhood he grew with so many. For decades, he worked as a painter in Peoria for regional contractors and retired from the State of Illinois, where he served as a facility painter.
He will always be remembered as a man who was wholly and unselfishly committed to his family.
A visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Wright & Salmon Mortuary, with a funeral service beginning at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow at Peoria Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
