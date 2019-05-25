|
Robert Savant Sr.
BARTONVILLE - Robert Floyd Savant Sr., 81, of Bartonville passed away at 7:45 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist.
He was born on April 9, 1938, in Peru, IL, the son of James and Bernice Kallner Savant. He married Edna May Warren in Bartonville on February 24, 2019. She preceded him in death on May 7, 2013.
Robert is survived by one son, Robert Savant Jr. of Bartonville; one daughter, Jodie Savant of Peoria; one brother, Paul (Leslie) Savant of East Peoria; and several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his parents.
Robert was a carpenter for Jumer's Castle Lodge for over twenty years. He was then self-employed until his retirement in 2013.
He was a member of Carpenters Local Union #237 for sixty years.
Robert loved woodworking and going fishing with his brother, Paul.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, also at the funeral home. Pastor Kent Smith will officiate. Burial will be in Swan Lake Memory gardens in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to the Bartonville Fire Department.
To view Robert's memorial page or leave an online condolence, please go to www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 25 to May 27, 2019