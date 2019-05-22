|
Robert Scott
PEORIA - Robert Parker Scott Jr., 71, of Peoria passed away peacefully at 9:50 p.m. Friday May 17, 2019, at home.
Bob was born on November 5, 1947, in Chicago to Robert Parker and Doris (Bolstad) Scott Sr. He married Patricia Anne Murphy of East Peoria on June 27, 1970.
Bob attended Wauconda High School. He was an outstanding athlete, holding many records in track, basketball and football. He was recruited by Fordy Anderson to play basketball at Hiram Scott College in Scottsbluff, NE. When Coach Anderson traveled through Peoria, he entertained the family with highlights of Bob's basketball career. Bob graduated from SIU in 1969, with a BS in business management. He then began his career in Chicago at the Kemper Group as an underwriter and sales manager. He enjoyed the sales division and bought his first insurance agency in 1976 in Peoria. He served on the Agents Advisory Board for the CNA Insurance Group and was a member of Professional Insurance Agents of America. He had a series 7 stockbroker license and was on the Advisory Board for INA insurance Group. In 1986, he and his brother-in-law, John P. Murphy, founded Integrated Insurance and Risk Management. Bob retired in 2012.
Over his career, he also served on the Boards of Easter Seals and Bradley Braves Chief's Club. He was an avid golfer at Mt Hawley C.C. and served as Board President. He enjoyed the 19th hole in the Green Room many afternoons. He was an accomplished gardener and gourmet cook and never missed a great song on the dance floor. He loved boating and restored a wooden boat to live again. A favorite vacation was with friends, Mike and Linda McMullen, motoring over Lake Michigan for a week in Saugatuck, MI. Bob is survived by his wife, Patricia; sisters Jennifer (Dennis) McCracken of Lake Zurich, IL, and Debbie of Larkspur, CO; his sons, Robert "Bo" (Jen) of Castle Pines, CO, and Andrew (Kelly) of Peoria; his grandchildren, who he treasured, Robert Parker, Jacob Patrick and Madison Murphy Scott of Castle Pines, CO; his sister-in-law, Jane (Pat) Bailey of Eau Claire, WI; brother-in-law, John (Connie) Murphy of Peoria; and several nieces and nephews. He loved them all and was happiest when the family was all together.
A special thank you to Ruby, Katrina and Cheryl from UnityPoint Hospice, who were amazing angels, and to Dr. Brian Cohen who cared and assisted us at every step.
Family will receive friends at Resurrection Mausoleum from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 25, followed by a private memorial service. Cremation rites have been accorded.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Easter Seals or Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 22 to May 24, 2019