Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home
204 W Husseman St
Roanoke, IL 61561
(309) 923-3651
Robert Simpson Obituary
Robert Simpson
ROANOKE - Robert "Bob" Kennedy Simpson "Simp," 93, of Roanoke, IL, formerly of Urbana, IL, passed away peacefully at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL, on Sunday, June 30, 2019.
He was born on June 29, 1926, in Tower Hill, IL, to Fritts and Wilma Kennedy Simpson. He met the love of his life, Wilma Scherer, while they were both teaching at Greenville High School. They married on June 10, 1956, in Roanoke, IL. She survives.
Also surviving are one son, John Simpson; one daughter, Leigh (Steve) Schamp; three granddaughters, Jordan Kennedy Schamp, Lindsay Paige Schamp and Alexandra Leigh Simpson; and one brother-in-law, Robert Scherer.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Maridell Carpenter Bartscht.
A Navy veteran, Bob proudly served his country as a radar specialist during World War II.
Bob graduated from Tower Hill High School in 1944. He furthered his education, receiving his bachelor's degree at Eastern Illinois University, and ultimately receiving his Masters and Doctorate degrees from the University of Illinois.
Bob was a professor of Speech and Hearing Science at the University of Illinois, and also served as director of their Speech and Hearing Clinic. He served on the Facial Deformity Team at Carle Hospital and eventually was employed by Carle as a speech pathologist after retiring from U of I.
Bob loved serving others, and was a patient, caring and loving husband to his dear Wilma for over 63 years. He had an incredible sense of humor and was a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan. Bob never owned a straight tie and always wore and tied his own bow ties.
He was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church in Roanoke and a past member of the Apostolic Christian Church in Champaign.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday July 3, 2019, at the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church. Church ministers will officiate. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke, and from 9 to 9:45 a.m., prior to the services on Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.
Online condolences and tributes may be made to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 1 to July 3, 2019
