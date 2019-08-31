|
|
Robert "Roy" Smith
DELAVAN - Robert "Roy" Smith, 76, of Delavan passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019.
He was born on September 26, 1942, in New York City, NY, to Robert and Evelyn Mahnke Smith, both deceased. Roy married the love of his life, Janet Griesbaum, on October 20, 1962, in Brighton, IL. She survives, as well as their three daughters, Laurel (Alvin) Sharp of Hopedale, Lynnette Smith of Hopedale and Tina (AJ) Keith of Louisville, CO; seven grandchildren, Nicki Stoehr, John Sharp, Kate Cremeens, Trista Brittingham, Elaina Baugh, Alex and Austin Keith; seven great-grandchildren; one brother, Peter (Pat) Smith of Long Lake, NY; and one sister, Janet Bartholomaeus of Columbia, MO.
During his fulfilling 42-year career at Caterpillar, Inc., Roy made many contributions and traveled the world for his work. Roy also volunteered for 23 years with the Delavan Ambulance, served as ESDA Civil Defense leader and coordinated the Delavan Fall Festival road race for several years. While in Inglis, FL, he served as the Inglis Town Commissioner.
More than anything, Roy loved his wife, and was an excellent provider for his family. He was an energetic, active person, who loved to go dancing, running, biking, downhill skiing and fishing. He could often be found putzing around the yard, tinkering in the garage or just listening to Pink Floyd or opera. Roy always wore a smile and loved to tell stories to anyone who'd listen.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Delavan. There will be no service; instead, Roy's cremated ashes will be spread in a private ceremony atop the Colorado mountains.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a .
