Robert Smith
TREMONT - Robert F. "Bob" Smith, 93, of Tremont, passed away at 7:23 am Friday, May 8, 2020 at Generations at Riverview in East Peoria.
He was born March 1, 1927 in Frederick, IL to Ralph T. and Caroline Stevens Smith. He married Martha LaVerne Marshall on March 15, 1947 in West Frankfort, IL and she passed away on November 27, 2003. He later married Linda Wiegand on August 15, 2009 in Tremont and they later divorced.
Surviving are two sons, Robert M. Smith of Tremont and Bradley (Cathy) Smith of Delavan; three grandchildren, Maegan Petersen, Ketra Stocks, and Danisha Gresham; seven great grandchildren; one brother, Gerald (Charolette) Smith of Eureka; and two sisters, Rowena Brooks of Mesa, AZ, and Linda Greeson of Indianapolis, IN.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one grandson, Justin "JR" Smith; one sister, Opal Brown.
Bob worked for Manitowoc Cranes in Wisconsin for seven years and R.G. LeTourneau for 44 years.
He served in the United States Navy during WWII.
He was a member of Tremont Baptist Church, Tremont Masonic Lodge #462, Valley of Peoria Scottish Rite, where he was in the Shriner "Fun makers and "Jesters". He was a member of Operators Engineers #649, and a charter member of Tremont Sportsman's Club, and Pekin RC Club where he enjoyed flying model airplanes. He was also a private pilot.
Bob portrayed Santa Claus for many years in central Illinois and he and his family participated in the Passion Play in Bloomington for many years. He enjoyed helping at the Tremont Turkey Festival since it began and making stained glass items.
A private graveside service will be at Mount Hope Cemetery with Pastor Noah Lee officiating. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont is handling the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Tremont Baptist Church or .
To express condolences online visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 9 to May 11, 2020