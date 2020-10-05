Robert "Bob" Snare
CREVE COEUR - Robert "Bob" Lee Snare, 73, of Creve Coeur passed away at 6:13 p.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020, in the Emergency Department at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Born December 2, 1946, in Creve Coeur to Glenn W. and Jesse G. (Ales) Snare, he married Cindy L. Freeman-Welge on July 16, 2006, in East Peoria. She survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Amber (David) Larsen of Elmwood and Jamie Welge of East Moline; two sons, Ron Snare of Creve Coeur and Cody (Ann-Marie) Welge of Des Moines, Iowa; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one brother, Rick (Sandy) Snare of Chillicothe; and one sister, Brenda Anderson of Pekin.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Bobby Snare; and two brothers, Joe and Gordon Allbritton.
Bob was veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Vietnam War from 1966 to 1968.
He had worked as a machine operator at Caterpillar, Inc. in East Peoria for 43 years, retiring in 2011. He was a member of the U.A.W. Local 974 and was an active member of Martin Courtney V.F.W. Post 4835 in Creve Coeur.
A jokester, wheeler and dealer, Bob loved looking at old cars, cooking and eating. He cherished spending time with his grandchildren.
His funeral will be at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Creve Coeur. Pastor John Plunkett will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home. Guidelines regarding social distancing and wearing of masks will be followed. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon at Rock Island National Cemetery in Moline. Military rites will be provided by Green Rock/Colona American Legion Post 1233.
Memorial contributions may be given to American Heart Association
, 2141 West White Oaks Drive, #A, Springfield, IL 62704; or Illinois CancerCare Foundation, 8940 Wood Sage Road, Peoria, IL 61615.
