Robert Sommer
MORTON — Robert E. Sommer, 74, formerly of Morton, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019, at his home near Two Harbors, Minnesota, after a brief illness. Family and friends were blessed to spend Rob's final days with him.
Rob was born on March 4, 1945, in Peoria to Phillip and Gwendolyn (Carius) Sommer. He married Rhonda Legel on April 28, 1984, at New Castle Bible Church in Mackinaw.
A gentle and giving man with a big heart, Rob is survived by his wife, Rhonda, of Two Harbors; two daughters: Robin (Michael Pitoscia) Pierson of Duluth, Minnesota, and Renee (Dwayne Teichman) Sommer of Illinois City, Illinois; four grandchildren; his mother of Morton; and two brothers, Roger (Carol Morrisey) Sommer and Keith (Deborah) Sommer, both of Morton.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Rob worked for over 30 years for Pioneer Seed in Morton and Woodhull, before retiring to Minnesota and building his dream log home overlooking Lake Superior. He had also worked for Otto Baum and Sons, Hartter Chevrolet, and as a hunting and fishing guide in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan.
Rob was adventurous and loved being and working outdoors, tending to his wooded homesite, cutting firewood, or enjoying fishing, hunting, snowmobiling and the beauty of nature. He is also remembered for enjoying weightlifting and working on and driving his muscle cars as a young man. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren and was known by everyone for his kindness, caring, patience and generosity. He selflessly helped anyone who needed it without accepting anything in return. He made friends everywhere he went and will be greatly missed. This world is indeed a better place because of his presence among us.
Rob's "Celebration of Life" will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at New Castle Bible Church, 17931 Dee-Mack Road, Mackinaw, Ill., with Pastor Phil Somers officiating. His family invites friends to join them in person, or in spirit, to reminisce and share the joys of Rob's life. Cremation rites have been accorded by the Cremation Society of Minnesota, Duluth, Minnesota.
Memorials may be made to Easter Seals, through whom Rob received services early in life.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019