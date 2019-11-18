Home

Remmert Funeral Home
521 East Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
(309) 699-9613
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Remmert Funeral Home
East Peoria, IL
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Crain Funeral Home
Ullin, IL
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Crain Funeral Home
Ullin, IL
Robert Swadener Obituary
Robert Swadener
EAST PEORIA - Robert Swadener, 99, of East Peoria, IL, formerly of Terre Haute, IN, died on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Lutheran Hillside Village in Peoria Heights.
He was born on March 1, 1920, in Vigo County, IN, to James and Iva (Boatman) Swadener. He married Wilma (Gulley) Hacker on November 9, 1962. She preceded him in death on November 4, 2016.
He was a World War II veteran, serving in the Army Signal Corps. He was employed for over 55 years at WEEK-TV 25 in East Peoria, IL, and is remembered fondly by those he worked with.
Robert is survived by his daughter, Cathleen (James) Powers of Peoria Heights, IL; step-children, Debra Brown of Mounds, IL, Tommie (Marcella Hall) Hacker of Tamms, IL, and Randall Hacker of Mounds, IL; 12 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; twin sister, Ruth; brother, Donald; and daughter-in-law, Donna Hacker.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Remmert Funeral Home in East Peoria, with a memorial service at 7 p.m.
A second visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, November 23, at Crain Funeral Home in Ullin, IL, with funeral services to follow at 11 a.m., with David Cheek and Brent Miller officiating. Interment will follow at American Legion Cemetery in Dongola, IL.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019
