Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Wilton Mortuary
2101 North Knoxville Avenue
Peoria, IL 61603
(309) 688-2454
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
The Wilton Mortuary
2101 North Knoxville Avenue
Peoria, IL 61603
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
12:00 PM
The Wilton Mortuary
2101 North Knoxville Avenue
Peoria, IL 61603
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert T. Davis


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert T. Davis Obituary
Robert T. Davis
PEORIA - Robert T. Davis, 75, of Peoria, IL, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2020, at Heddington Oaks, surrounded by his family.
Robert was born on August 7, 1944, in Tallahatchie County, MS, to Zinnie and Ida Lee (Kendrix) Davis.
He is survived by one daughter, Sophia (Willie) Jefferson of Peoria, IL; one son, Robert T. Davis Jr. of Lebanon, IL; three grandchildren, Mark Armstrong, Tremayne Armstrong and Candace (Nate) Newson; and nine great-grandchildren. He is also survived by 11 siblings and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service for Robert will be at noon on Friday, March 20, 2020, at The Wilton Mortuary. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Memorial donations may be made to the family to assist with funeral expenses.
For more information or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.thewiltonmortuary.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -