Robert T. Davis
PEORIA - Robert T. Davis, 75, of Peoria, IL, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2020, at Heddington Oaks, surrounded by his family.
Robert was born on August 7, 1944, in Tallahatchie County, MS, to Zinnie and Ida Lee (Kendrix) Davis.
He is survived by one daughter, Sophia (Willie) Jefferson of Peoria, IL; one son, Robert T. Davis Jr. of Lebanon, IL; three grandchildren, Mark Armstrong, Tremayne Armstrong and Candace (Nate) Newson; and nine great-grandchildren. He is also survived by 11 siblings and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service for Robert will be at noon on Friday, March 20, 2020, at The Wilton Mortuary. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Memorial donations may be made to the family to assist with funeral expenses.
For more information or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.thewiltonmortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020