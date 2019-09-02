|
Robert T. Kelsh
PEORIA - Robert Thomas Kelsh of Mountain Home, Arkansas, formerly of Peoria, passed away Saturday evening, June 22, 2019.
He was born on November 5, 1921, in Peoria, IL, the son of Earl F. and Doris C. Kelsh. He married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, JoAnn Paine, on May 7, 1945.
Rob graduated from Peoria High School and Bradley University. He joined the United States Marine Corps in 1942, serving in the South Pacific. Rob was honorably discharged as a Technical Sargent in 1946.
Rob and JoAnn settled in Peoria, Illinois. Rob began working at the Commercial National Bank. He retired in 1985 as Vice-President of Automobile Dealer Relations.
Surviving are two daughters, Laurie Ann (Robert) Gorham of Champaign, IL, and Lynn Kelsh of Mountain Home, AR; grandchildren, Robert K. (Katie) of Bloomington, IL, Thomas S. (Hiroshi) of Tokyo, Japan, Jonathan P. (Yumi) of Tokyo, Japan, Margaret Jo (Ben) Bloomer of Simi Valley, CA, Jarrod K. Henry (Elliot) of Tigard, OR, and C. Luke Henry (Johanne) of Mountain Home, AR; great-grandchildren, Jillian Gorham, Max and Ryan Gorham, Cora Jo Bloomer and Alexandre Massicotte; nephew, Bill Hurt (Lola); niece, Barb Van Order of Dallas, TX.; and second wife, Barbara.
Rob was preceded in death by his first wife, JoAnn; his parents; an infant daughter, Lee; and sister, Margie Hurt.
A memorial service for Robert and JoAnn will be held Thursday, September 5, 2019, at First Federated Church Chapel, 3601 North Sheridan Road, Peoria, IL, at 11 a.m. The Reverend Forrest Krummel Jr. will officiate. Burial will be at the Church Columbarium, with U.S. Marine Honor Guard.
The family requests that memorial donations be made to The , Topeka, KS 66675; or Hospice of the Ozarks, Mountain Home, AR 72653.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 2 to Sept. 4, 2019