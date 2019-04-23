|
Robert "Bob" "The Watchman" Gillespie
PEORIA - Robert "Bob" "The Watchman" Gillespie, 88, of Springfield, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019, at Memorial Hospice at Heritage Health.
Bob was born on February 18, 1931, in Springfield, the son of Charles H. "Bud" and Mary "Helen" Winch Gillespie. He married N. Jean Nation on July 5, 1952. She preceded him in death on July 6, 1996. He then married Phyllis J. Shawgo on August 12, 2011.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis of Lincoln; daughter, Jackie (John) Hartman of Springfield; one son, David (Gloria) Gillespie of Creve Coeur, IL; and several other family members.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield. Visitation will begin with a prayer service. A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 245 N. Amos Avenue, Springfield, with the Rev. Robert Jallas as celebrant. Private entombment will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019, at Resurrection Cemetery in Peoria.
