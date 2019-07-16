|
Robert U. Purdle
PEORIA - Robert U. Purdle Sr. "Rob G," 30, of Peoria passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center.
Robert was born on September 7, 1988, in Peoria to Jerome Vinson and Angela Purdle. They survive.
He loved playing chess and spades and was a loving father, but most of all, he wanted everyone around him to have positive vibes.
He leaves to cherish his precious memory, three sons, Raquice Purdle, Radrece Purdle and Robert Purdle Jr., all of Peoria; three daughters, Rhianna Purdle, Reaz'azia Purdle and Ramyiah Purdle; two brothers, Timothy Purdle and Jason Patton, both of Peoria; three sisters, Carmen Patton, Lola Patton and Angel Purdle-Coats, all of Peoria; and one special aunt, Elizabeth Greer.
He was preceded in death by both maternal and paternal grandparents and one sister, Nickole Hobson.
Services will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019, at T.W. Parks Colonial Chapel at 11 a.m., with visitation commencing one hour prior at 10 a.m. Pastor Dwayne Hopson of Feed My Ministries will officiate. Robert will be laid to rest at Springdale Cemetery.
Online condolences and words of encouragement can be made at twparkschapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 16 to July 18, 2019