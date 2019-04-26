Home

Cremation Society of Mid Illinois
905 S 5th St
Pekin, IL 61555
(309) 688-2088
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Silver Bullet
East Peoria, IL
Robert Vititow
EAST PEORIA — Robert Vititow, 90, of East Peoria passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at his residence.
He was born July 15, 1928, in East St. Louis, IL, to William and Gertrude Fortman Vititow. He married Julie Bailey; she survives. He is also survived by his son, Todd Vititow; daughter, Tiffany Harrison; grandchildren, Kelsey, Ashley, Zack, Ellie; five great-grandchildren; sister, Diane (Bill) Tockes; foster sister, Nanette (James) Vayko; and many wonderful nieces and nephews. His parents; sisters, Elaine McIntyre, Sally Grace, Marilyn Vititow; brothers, Bill Vititow, Thomas Vititow, Charles Vititow; and foster sister Rosanne Hopp preceded him in death.
Robert worked at Hiram Walker Distillery for 34 years and S&K Chevrolet for 15 years, retiring in 1988. Bob was a loving husband, father and grandpa. He will be so missed by his family and many great friends. He was a lifelong Cardinals baseball, Bears and Notre Dame football fan. We all know that Bob was a happy man and had a great life.
Cremation has been accorded, and a celebration of life will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Silver Bullet in East Peoria. The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co. Pekin/Peoria is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019
