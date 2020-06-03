Robert "Captain" Volk
CHILLICOTHE - Robert George "Captain" Volk, 84, of Chillicothe, IL, passed away at 6:04 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at his home.
He was born at home on March 22, 1936, in Peoria, IL, to John Albert and Veona (Estes) Volk. He married Holly Downey on August 3, 1990.
Surviving are his wife, Holly of Chillicothe; children, Matthew Volk of Chillicothe and Michelle White of Rockaway, NJ; ten grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Martin and James Volk; two sons, Martin J. and Michael Volk; and grandson, Joshua Volk.
Robert attended Woodruff High School. He served in the U.S. Navy, where he learned the electrical trade. He was a proud member of IBEW Local 34, working all over the U.S., as well as Antarctica, Sumatra and the Marshall Islands. He was an avid boater and was known up and down the Illinois River as Captain Nice. He left many colorful tales in his wake, some true and some maybe.
Cremation rites have been accorded. No services are planned, but a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to VFW Post 4999, 1739 North Santa Fe, Chillicothe, IL 61523.
Arrangements are being made through Affordable Funeral and Cremation Services of Central Illinois. To share a memory or to leave a condolence for his family, please visit www.peoriafuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.