Robert W. Buenneke
PEORIA - Robert W. Buenneke, 87, of Peoria passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020.
He was born on Nov. 3, 1932, in Peoria to Arthur and Elsie Buenneke. He received a B.S. from Bradley University.
Bob retired after a lengthy career at Caterpillar as a metallurgist. He enjoyed reading, science, traveling and bowling.
Bob was predeceased by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Karen; sister, Norma Whitfield; children, Cheryl (Les) Schertz, Brad Buenneke, Dawn Buenneke and Troy Buenneke; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Cremation has been accorded. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020