Weber Hurd Funeral Home - CHILLICOTHE
1107 North Fourth Street
Chillicothe, IL 61523
(309) 274-3112
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Robert W. Gillham Obituary
Robert W. Gillham
CHILLICOTHE — Robert W. "Bob" Gillham, age 83, of Chillicothe passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Heritage Health in Chillicothe.
Bob was born on October 14, 1935, in Peoria, IL, to Harry and Stella Gillham. He married Donna Cleer on June 3, 1967, in Peoria.
Surviving are his wife, Donna; his son, Kevin Gillham of Alabama; his stepson, Bill (Elaine) Beckner of Chicago, IL; eight grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. Also surviving are four sisters, one brother and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Harry; and his daughter, Mary.
Bob was a crane operator for Keystone Steel Company in Bartonville. He enjoyed woodworking, bowling and playing golf, and he built his own stock car and raced it at the Peoria Speedway.
Services will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Rev. Ron Martz in will be officiating. Burial will be at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria. Memorials may be made to Neighborhood House Meals on Wheels. Online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019
