|
|
Robert W. Hoerr
BRIMFIELD - Robert W. Hoerr, 87, of Taylor, Missouri, the father of a Brimfield woman, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at Maple Lawn Nursing Home in Palmyra, MO. Funeral Services will be at 2:00 PM Friday August 23, 2019 at the Apostolic Christian Church in Taylor, MO. Burial with full Military Rites will follow at The Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery in Taylor.
Friends and Family are invited to the visitation from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday August 22, 2019 at the Apostolic Christian Church Fellowship Hall. There will also be a visitation from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM just prior to the Funeral Service at the Apostolic Christian Church.
The family is being served by Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra, MO.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019