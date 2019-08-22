Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel - Palmyra
424 S. Main
Palmyra, MO 63461
573-769-2233
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Apostolic Christian Church
Fellowship Hall
Taylor, IL
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Apostolic Christian Church
Taylor, IL
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Apostolic Christian Church
Taylor, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Hoerr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert W. Hoerr


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert W. Hoerr Obituary
Robert W. Hoerr
BRIMFIELD - Robert W. Hoerr, 87, of Taylor, Missouri, the father of a Brimfield woman, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at Maple Lawn Nursing Home in Palmyra, MO. Funeral Services will be at 2:00 PM Friday August 23, 2019 at the Apostolic Christian Church in Taylor, MO. Burial with full Military Rites will follow at The Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery in Taylor.
Friends and Family are invited to the visitation from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday August 22, 2019 at the Apostolic Christian Church Fellowship Hall. There will also be a visitation from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM just prior to the Funeral Service at the Apostolic Christian Church.
The family is being served by Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra, MO.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now