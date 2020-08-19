Robert W. "Bob" Scholl
PRINCEVILLE - Robert W. "Bob" Scholl, 85, of Princeville passed away at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at his home.
Bob was born on March 11, 1935, in rural Wyoming, the son of William C. and Mary E. (Martin) Scholl. He married Arlene Streitmatter on March 6, 1960, in Princeville, and she survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Kyle (Jane) Scholl of Dunlap and Kevin (Joyce) Scholl of Wyoming; two daughters, Karen Scholl of Washington and Krista (Perry) Kieser of Wyoming; six grandchildren, Quintin (Lacey) Scholl, Chassi (James) Jensen, Ethan Scholl, Treyton Scholl, Allison Kieser and Alyssa Kieser; three great-grandchildren, Mason Scholl, Kadence Scholl and Presley Jensen; one sister, Mary Lou Scholl of Princeville; and one brother, William (JoAnne) Scholl of Dunlap.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Rolland and Wayne Scholl; and one grandson, Colin Scholl.
Bob lived for the Lord for 65 years. He served as a church trustee and member of several church committees and enjoyed singing in the men's group and the church choir. He was also a member of various school, county and township boards. He was a model train enthusiast who enjoyed sharing his hobby with others and was an innovator who could fix just about anything. Bob had a kind heart, an engaging personality and freely shared his contagious smile and witty sense of humor.
His funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at the Princeville Apostolic Christian Church. Ministers of the church will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, at the Princeville Apostolic Christian Church Fellowship Hall. Burial will be in the Princeville Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Akron-Princeville Ambulance or AC Skylines Home Care Services.
Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left for Bob's family on his tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com
.