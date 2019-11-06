|
Robert W. Selby
BARTONVILLE - Robert W. Selby, 80, of Bartonville and Brimfield, IL, passed away peacefully at his home at 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, with his family at his side.
Born June 8, 1939, in Pekin, IL, to Robert and Ilene Selby, he married Lona L. Kingsley on December 5, in Pekin, IL, more than 60 years ago. She survives, along with two daughters, Sheryl (Mark) Barra of Peoria, IL, and Trish Cheatham of Bartonville, IL. Also surviving are three granddaughters, Amanda (Ryan) Rohn, Meghan (James) Kestel and Allyce Newby; five great-grandchildren, Gabbie and Blayke Rohn, Bryce and Bryant Newby and Ilana Kestel; and siblings, JoAnn Golden of Las Vegas, NV, Nancy Patterson of Cape Girardeau, MO, Edith (Stan) Budyn of Topeka, IL, Ronald Selby of Peoria, IL, and Kenneth (Pat) Selby of Godfrey, IL; in addition to many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Robert and Ilene Selby; one brother, Randy Selby; and two sisters, Joyce Pherigo and Carol Morris.
Bob worked at Allied Mills/Wayne Pet Foods & Specialty Plant from 1956 until Allied Mills closed their operation in 1988. He stayed on and progressed through a change of hands numerous times and final facility closure in 1998. He began as a Freight Train Loader and advanced from many roles, including Foreman, and in the end worked as Maintenance Supervisor. Several years, later he worked at Wal-Mart Super Center on Allen Road in Peoria, IL, for approximately 5 years.
He loved time spent with his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was many roles to many people, but his greatest joy was in being "PAPA." They never missed an event pertaining to the grandchildren and, until a few short months ago, they had never missed events of the great-grandchildren. He truly took his "Papa" role seriously and could often be found riding in the backseat, to ensure they were fully cared for. Prior to declining health, he thoroughly looked forward to every mile, when traveling to Kentucky and Indiana, to reunite with family members there. It was often said that he was a man of few words, but he valued any occasion to come together with his family and friends, and often reminisced of the many wonderful memories that had occurred over the years.
Together, Bob and Lona operated Grandmother's Love, where the name was inspired by their three granddaughters. It was a woodworking business they began more than 25 years ago. They designed and sold many beautiful handcrafted items over the years, and met many wonderful friends, who were both customers and fellow craftsman.
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services assisted the family with cremation. Online condolences can be made at www.schmidthaller.com.
A celebration of life/memorial service will take place on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 1 p.m. The service will be held at Bartonville Christian Church, located at 4900 W. Pfeiffer Road, Bartonville, IL. A dinner will be provided by Bartonville CWA and all guests are invited to join the family for lunch, immediately following the service.
Flowers can be sent to the church or memorial contributions may be made to either St. Jude Team Bartonville or Bartonville Christian Church "CWA," in memory of Robert W. Selby.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019