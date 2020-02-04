|
|
Robert "Loren" Watson
MT. PULASKI - Robert "Loren" Watson, 92, of Sarasota, FL, formerly of Mt. Pulaski, IL, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020, at Hawthorne Village in Sarasota, FL.
Loren was born on February 18, 1927, in Lincoln, IL, the son of Merle and Ruby (Potter) Watson. He married Marilyn Ridgeway on May 29, 1950, in Norfolk, VA. She preceded him in death on August 20, 2011.
Loren is survived by his children, Linda (Trey) Beeson of Fort Meyers, FL, and Merle (Bambi) Watson of Sarasota, FL; daughters-in-law, Sue Shelley of West Palm Beach, FL, and Paula Watson of Brooksville, FL; ten grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.
Loren was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; his sister, Lois Devore; and his two sons, Alan and Jeffrey.
Private services will be conducted by Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Mt. Pulaski, Burial will be in Mt. Pulaski Cemetery.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020