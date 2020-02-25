|
Robert "Bob" Weimer
PEKIN - Robert "Bob" Weimer, 81, of Pekin went home to be with Jesus at 7:03 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, surrounded by his family.
Born on October 11, 1938, in Davenport, Iowa, to Gerald A. and Margaret (Werts) Weimer. He married Patricia Kay of Peoria. They later divorced. He then married Mary Beth Bozoky on January 4, 1992. She survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Scott and Mark; one daughter, Susan; two step-sons, Brian and Jason Duke; and one sister, Barbara Laughlin.
Robert had a 45-year career with Komatsu and currently was working as a Veterans Business Specialist for the State of Illinois.
He was known for his high intelligence, looong stories and loving nature. He was military intelligence in the United States Air Force and learned Mandarin Chinese at Yale during his service to his country.
Bob was active in the church throughout his life and was a member of Summit Point Church of East Peoria.
His memorial service will be at 1 p.m. at New Life Christian Church, 401 West Edgewood, Morton, on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Pastor Thad Harless will officiate. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the church. Military rites will be provided by the Unites States Air Force and Tazewell Military Rites Team. Per Bob's wishes, his body is being donated to science.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorials contributions may be given to Tazewell Animal Protective Society, 100 TAPS Lane, Pekin, Illinois 61554.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020