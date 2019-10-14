|
Robert Welch
PEKIN - Robert Dale Welch, 73, of Pekin, formerly of Abingdon, passed away at 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the Pekin Villas of Holly Brook.
He was born on December 16, 1945, in Princeville, Illinois, the son of Dale and Edith (Carter) Welch. He married Elizabeth Ann Bond in 1968 in Abingdon. He later married Catherine Burkhalter Geltmaker on October 11, 1986, in Hanna City.
Bob is survived by his wife, Catherine; one daughter, Kristin (Greg) Eidson; one son, Bradley (Wendy) Welch; one step-son, Michael Geltmaker; one step-daughter, Shelly (Chuck) Brickner; two grandchildren, Logan and Joshua; three step-grandchildren, Emma, Devin and Bella; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Gerald.
He grew up in Abingdon and graduated from Abingdon High School in 1964 and from Western Illinois University in Macomb in 1968, and later obtained his Master's Degree from Illinois State University in 1972. He worked as a school teacher for 11 years, and then in real estate, photography and sales, before fully retiring in 2008. During the period in sales, he earned national salesman of the year multiple times. He was a 50-year member of the Peoria Masonic Lodge #263 and of the Methodist Faith.
He spent many years fishing and hunting in central Illinois. For a time, he lived in Port Washington, Wisconsin, where he loved boating on Lake Michigan and was an active member of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Division 43. He loved the great outdoors and spending time with his family most of all.
As he requested, cremation will be accorded, and private burial of his ashes will be in the Abingdon Cemetery.
Hinchliff-Pearson-West Funeral Directors and Cremation Services Abingdon Chapel is assisting his family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Illinois Chapter.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019