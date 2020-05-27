|
Robert Wiese
WASHINGTON - Robert "Bob" E. Wiese, 93, of Washington, IL, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, in Port Angeles, WA.
He was born on November 30, 1926, in Washington, IL, the son of Henry and Mary Spillman Wiese. He married Sally Boyer Minor in 1968. She passed away on June 22, 2017. His parents; four brothers, Richard, Raymond, Frederick and John; and 2 nephews, Karl and Randy Wiese, also preceded him in death.
Surviving are his step-children, Dennis Minor of Falkville, AL, William (Laurie) Minor of Port Angeles, WA, Douglas (Dianne) Minor of Lawrenceburg, TN, Donald Minor of Madison, WI, and Charlotte Stone of East Peoria, IL. Further surviving are 12 step-grandchildren and a host of step-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are nieces and nephews, Donna (Larry) Maxson of Germantown Hills, IL, Marcia (Ronald) Bennett of Logansport, IN, Keith (Joyce) Wiese of Raymore, MO, Sandy Wiese of Washington, IL, Jane (Gary) Provenzano of Morton, IL, Frank (Robbie) Wiese of Normal, IL, and Charles Wiese of Eureka, IL; along with 6 great-nieces and 13 great-nephews.
Bob was an honorably discharged U.S. Army veteran. He worked at Caterpillar Tractor Company for over 40 years. Bob was a member of American Legion Post 100 in Washington, Wilmor Sportsman's Club and Kennel Lake Sportsman's Club, both in Morton, Caterpillar Retirees Club and Washington Christian Church.
Bob was an avid bowler, where he served as President of the Greater Peoria Bowling Association and was a member of the National Bowling Hall of Fame. Bob and Sally received the City of Washington Good Neighbors award in June of 2012.
A private graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Glendale Cemetery in Washington. Pastor Jeff Browning will officiate. Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or send a condolence for his family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 27 to May 29, 2020