Robert Wind
PEORIA - Robert A. "Bob" Wind, age 77, of Metropolis, IL, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Sunday, January. 19, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday., January 25, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church in Metropolis. Burial will follow in the Metropolis Memorial Gardens, with military rites. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 24, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
Further information may be found at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020