Roberta Bernardi
1930 - 2020
PEORIA - Roberta Evelyn Bernardi, age 89, of Highland, IL, entered into Heaven and claimed her angel wings at 5:00 AM on Thursday, August 20, 2020.
Roberta was born on December 20, 1930, daughter of the late Eva M. Knabel and Fremont R. Mollet. The oldest of seven children and the only daughter, she was lovingly referred to as "Sis" by her six brothers.
She married Charles Lee Bernardi on July 1, 1977, and they were married for 39 years. Roberta is survived by six children: Mark (Karen) Kleemann of Peoria, IL; Renee Watters of Tallahassee, FL; Diane Kleemann Hayes of Alexandria, VA; Paul (Robin) Kleemann of Highland, IL; Annette Kleemann of Downers Grove, IL; and Brian (Jim Hard) Kleemann of Aurora, IL; ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, four brothers and two grandsons. Roberta Bernardi wished for her remains to spend eternity in the Columbarium at Friedens UCC Cemetery in Troy, IL. Memorial Services to be determined.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 3 to Sep. 5, 2020.
