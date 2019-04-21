Roberta Colgan

PEORIA - Roberta Colgan passed away at 12:10 a.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019, at Buehler Home in Peoria.

She was born at home in Ray, Illinois, on May 23, 1917, to Bert Nall and Gertrude Stockton Nall, the second youngest of seven children. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Eugene; her five sisters, Loraine, Lenore, Lucille, Audrey, and Harriet; her first husband, William Zempel; her second husband, Walter Colgan; her daughter, Barbara Zempel Abate; and her grandson, Edward (Ned) Stockton Abate.

After graduation from Canton High School in May of 1935, she began working as a dental assistant and office manager for Doctor Maxwell in Canton. In the depths of the Depression, this job was a masterstroke of good fortune. At the end of her senior year, when her English teacher asked her to stay after class, she had no idea he was going to ask her if she would like to work for his recently graduated friend who was opening a local dental practice. She held this job until she married William Zempel in Lewistown, Illinois, on November 18, 1939. He died on November 19, 1946. She married Walter Colgan in Peoria on June 20, 1949. He died on October 1, 2001.

Roberta was loved by her family, who will miss her and her fun sense of humor. She was actively involved in the community, including volunteering at her children's school, her church, and the St. Francis Hospital gift shop. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, crafts, crocheting, and needlework. She played bridge, until her eyesight dimmed and she was unable to clearly identify the cards by suit. A keen reader, she had a wide range of author interests. As her eyesight failed, she began listening to audiobooks and surprised some in her appreciation for detective thrillers. Looking forward to social events of every sort, she was completely comfortable in a crowd and had a wide circle of friends.

She is survived by her sons, Edward Zempel (Linda Verkler), Robert Colgan and Kevin Colgan (Jackie), all of Peoria; her son-in-law, Ernest N. Abate of Stamford, Connecticut; her grandchildren, Charles (Chas) Abate (Christy), Katie Colgan, William (Will) Zempel, Kara Bodle (Ryan) and Chris Colgan; and six great-grandchildren: Haley Abate, Brandon Abate, Dillon Abate, Ashley Barbara Abate, Owen Bodle and Lucas Bodle. She is also survived by one nephew and three nieces.

The family thanks the staff of Buehler Home, who took great care of Roberta over the last ten years.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019, between the hours of 5 to 7 p.m. at Wright & Salmon Mortuary. A funeral Mass will be on Saturday, April 27, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas Church, with Msgr. Jason Gray officiating. An additional visitation will be held 30 minutes prior to the Mass. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Roberta's memory may be made to St. Thomas School in Peoria Heights and the Children's Hospital of Illinois.

Condolences and memories may be shared through www.wrightandsalmon.com. Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary