Roberta Gunther
CHILLICOTHE - Roberta June Gunther, age 88, of Chillicothe passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Roberta was born on June 5, 1931, in rural Wyanet, IL, to Robert and Ova (Wyatt) Friend. She married Donald Gunther on December 25, 1951, in Buda, IL. He preceded her in death on April 9, 2010.
Also preceding her in death were her parents; her son-in-law, Mike Cutright; three sisters; and her best friends, Sylvia and Donna.
She was a loving mother to her children, Sherilynne Cutright of St. Augustine, FL, Karla (Robert) Chesser of Edelstein, IL, Tina Marie Scalf of Chillicothe, IL, and Ronald Lee Gunther of Chillicothe, IL; her son-in-law, Mike Sheets of Madison, WI; her grandchildren, Christopher (Kiersten) Sheets, Erik Sheets, Brandon Cutright, Ryan (Amanda) Cutright and Ashley Scalf; and her great-grandchildren, Skyler, Leeland, Arabella, Keegan, Lincoln and Issac.
Roberta graduated from the Methodist School of Nursing and was a Registered Nurse in the Peoria area, working over the years for Methodist Hospital, Parkhill Manor and University OB/GYN, retiring in 1994. She attended Rome Baptist Church and was a member of the Red Hat Society. Roberta loved traveling with her husband, especially going on cruises and camping.
Cremation rites will be accorded and a memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. at Rome Baptist Church. Family will gather on Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the church, prior to the service. The Rev. Philip Taylor will be officiating.
Memorials may be made to the .
Arrangements are under the care of Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020