Roberta "Becky" Johnson
PEORIA - Roberta Yvonne "Becky" Johnson, age 78, of Peoria passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Proctor in Peoria.
Becky was born on February 4, 1941, in Harrisburg, IL, to Robert and Gladys Bernice (Baker) Travis. She married Bruce Calvin Johnson on March 7, 1959, in Peoria, and he preceded her in death on July 24, 2001.
Also preceding her in death were her parents; one brother, Charles Patterson; and one sister, Patty Travis.
Surviving are her children, Roberta Ann Utt of Peoria, IL, Sam Johnson of Peoria, IL, Helen (John) Adkins of West Peoria, IL, and Sara (Tyler) Teague of Peoria, IL; her step-daughter, Yvonne (James) Buchanan of Peoria, IL; five grandchildren, Brant, Marc and Faith Adkins, Samantha Johnson and Sebastian Kurtz; and four great-grandchildren, Donnovan, Amierah, Kyree and Willow Adkins. Also surviving are her sister, Regina (Steve) Tate of Washington, IL; and her brother, Gary (Mary) Travis of Peoria, IL.
Becky worked for Proctor Hospital in Peoria for 24 years, retiring in 1999. She was a member of St. Philomena Catholic Church in Peoria, as well as the Neocatechumenal Way through St. Mark's Catholic Church in West Peoria.
A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at St. Philomena Catholic Church at 9:30 a.m. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Cumerford-Hurd Funeral Home in Peoria, with Vesper Prayers beginning at 6 p.m. Visitation will also be held prior to Mass, from 9 to 9:30 a.m., at the church on Saturday. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services and a burial of ashes will be at Springdale Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Neochatechumenal Way Evangelization or Sophia's Kitchen.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2019