Roberta K. Tomsovic
PEORIA - Roberta K. Tomsovic, age 89, of Peoria, passed away peacefully at 7:52 p.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Lutheran Hillside Village surrounded by her loving family.
Born April 13, 1930 in Peoria, IL, she was a daughter to Edwin and Kathryn (Kepper) Meals. Roberta was a graduate of Woodruff High School. On July 4, 1952 she married Donald R. Tomsovic in Peoria. He preceded her in death after 60 years of marriage on February 06, 2012.
She was a past parishioner of St. Cecilia Catholic Church and a member of its Women's Club. Roberta was a woman of faith and a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who cherished the times spent with her family especially playing solitaire. She was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.
Survivors include seven children: Marsha (Dan) Tigue of Edwards, Steve (Margaret) Tomsovic of Edwards, Tish (Charlie) Martin of Griffin, GA, Janie (Bob) Doran of Dunlap, Bo (Jennifer) Tomsovic of Ottawa, Nicki (Ron) South of Huntington, NY and David (Diane) Tomsovic of Peoria; and 10 Grandchildren: Michael, Joseph & Peter Tigue, Thomas & Alex Doran, Jacob & Aaron Tomsovic, Adam South and Hannah & Melissa Tomsovic; two step-grandchildren, Alicia and Austin; nine great-grandchildren.
Roberta was preceded in death by her parents and husband Donald, infant son Michael and one sister Evelyn McVeain.
The family would like to thank the Lutheran Hillside Village Care Center for their care and concern the last eight months.
Cremation rights have been accorded. A visitation will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 3:00 PM until time of memorial mass at 4 p.m. at St. Mark Catholic Church. Msgr. Brian Brownsey will officiate and burial will take place at a later date.
Memorials in Roberta's memory may be made to Lutheran Hillside Village.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019