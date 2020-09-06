1/1
Roberta M. Diveley
1940 - 2020
LACON - Roberta Mae Diveley, 79, of Lacon, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020, at her home, amidst the loving care of her husband, Earl.
Roberta was born on November 28, 1940, in Peoria to the late William and Mildred (Seidel) Brubaker. She was also preceded in death by her three brothers, Charles "Chuck," Marvin and David Brubaker.
Roberta attended Hines Grade School and graduated from Richwoods High School. Roberta married Earl Richard Diveley on June 24, 1961. She worked for Peoria Heights School District, was the secretary of Christian Assembly Church for 15 years, and retired from Woodruff High School.
Roberta is survived by her husband of 59 years, Earl of Lacon; three children, Richard Diveley of Lacon, Roger (Kristen) Diveley of Bloomington and Robyn Speciale of Peoria; one sister, Shirley Frazee of Omaha, Neb.; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Roberta displayed her Christianity with a servant's heart and a vast collection of lighthouses. She was a talented visual artist in various mediums. She was an avid athlete, skilled bowler and coached female softball leagues in the 1970s. She loved to cut a rug with Earl, cheer for the Chicago Cubs and Bears and spend time with family.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 10, at Lenz Memorial Home in Lacon, with a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the service at the funeral home. Private interment will be held at Springdale Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Online condolences may be left for the family at lenzmemorialhome.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 6 to Sep. 8, 2020.
September 6, 2020
Love you mom
Richard Diveley
