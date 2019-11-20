|
Roberta Maxine Keown
METAMORA - Roberta M. Keown, 90, of Metamora, IL, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019, at Snyder Village.
Roberta was born in Peoria on April 29, 1929, to the late Harold and Alice (Becker) Wooley. She married Carroll Keown on November 22, 1947. He preceded her in death on November 11, 1993.
She will be missed by her daughters, Colleen (Pat) Buckley of Swedesboro, NJ, and Karen Keown of N. Fort Myers, FL; her son-in-law, George Raubach; her grandchildren, Holly (Aaron) Davis, Joy (Curt) Whisker, Noel (Nik) Adams, Christy (Justin) Binstead, J.R. (Kim) Campbell, Kimberly (Matthew) Cagle and Andrew (Jennifer) Thomas; fifteen great-grandchildren; two nieces; and her companion, Bob Wheeler.
She was also preceded in death by her children, John Keown and Kathy Raubach; and her sisters, Marilyn Anderson and Lois (Ron) Platz.
Roberta graduated from Woodruff High School. Over the years, she worked at the American Cancer Society, Jefferson Bank and MTCO and owned Cozy Corner Quilts and Crafts. She enjoyed Home Extension, Eastern Star, dressing as Cookie the Clown with the Abbas Grotto Clowns, singing in the church choir, quilting and gardening.
Cremation rites have been accorded. The family will celebrate her life at a private graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central Illinois Chapter, 614 West Glen Avenue, Peoria, IL 61614; or Snyder Village, 1200 East Partridge Street, Metamora, IL 61548.
Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019