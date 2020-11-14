Roberta Schaumleffel
PEKIN - Roberta "Bobbi" Schaumleffel, formerly of Pekin, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020.
Born in Pekin, Illinois, to Robert and Lois Ziebold, Bobbi married the love of her life, Louis Schaumleffel, 58 years ago. Bobbi and Lou built lasting friendships traveling the world before moving to Florida in 2004. Bobbi was a talented set designer who generously shared her talents with friends and family, especially during Christmas. Bobbi enjoyed volunteering at the Ringling Museum, serving as Chairman of Volunteer Services Advisory Council, and sat on the Ringling Foundation Board.
Bobbi is survived by her loving husband, Lou; brother, John; beloved Kelsey and Madison; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at Sarasota National Memorial Cemetery on Monday, November 23, at 12:30 p.m. A celebration of life will be held at the Ringling Museum at a later date.
Condolences may be made at www.toalebrothers.com
.